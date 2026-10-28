Four parliamentary committees meet today: focus on the KIA, gender equality and energy bills

Four parliamentary committees meet today: focus on the KIA, gender equality and energy bills

Four committees of the Assembly of Kosovo will meet today to discuss a briefing by the head of the KIA, gender equality, the finances of the Kosovo Privatization Agency and energy bills.

The meeting of the Committee for Oversight of the Kosovo Intelligence Agency begins at 10:00. KIA Director Petrit Ajeti will brief the members.

Të lidhura

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Also at 10:00, the Committee on Human Rights, Gender Equality and Petitions will meet with Edi Gusia, chief executive of the Agency for Gender Equality.

At 11:00, the Budget Committee will review the Kosovo Privatization Agency’s annual financial report for 2025.

The Committee on Economy, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation will meet at 13:00 to review Draft Law No. 11/L-003 on energy and Draft Law No. 11/L-004 on electricity.

The meetings of all four committees will be held at the premises of the Assembly of Kosovo.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 08:32

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