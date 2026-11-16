Protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Tirana, clashes between citizens and police

Citizens gathered today in front of the Prime Minister’s Office in Tirana, where another protest has begun.

Although weather conditions are unfavorable, they have come out to protest.

Të lidhura None found

Police officers are stationed in front of the government building to protect it.

According to journalist Osman Stafa, officers intervened to move protesters from Dëshmorët e Kombit Boulevard onto the sidewalk.

Citizens are continuing their protest despite the weather and are calling for the prime minister’s resignation, accusing him of widespread corruption in public institutions.