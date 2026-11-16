Balliu compares 150 million in VAT with 490 million for incinerators and accuses Rama of abusing public funds

Following Prime Minister Edi Rama’s speech at the Socialist Party Assembly, Democratic Party MP Klevis Balliu responded by accusing him of misusing public money.

In a post, Balliu challenged Rama’s reasoning for not lowering VAT. According to him, the prime minister had said he could not remove 150 million euros from the state budget because the public finances needed that money.

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Balliu contrasted this position with the incinerator issue, in which he cited 490 million euros. He accused Rama and former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku of appropriating public funds.

“According to Balliu, Rama is concerned about money leaving the budget only when it does not end up in his own pocket,” the MP wrote.

At the end of his response, Balliu called on citizens to unite against the Rama government, presenting its removal as necessary for political change.