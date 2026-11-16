Dimitrieska-Koçoska: The 2027 budget provides for higher wages and pensions, with no changes to taxes

At a meeting with journalists today, Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska-Koçoska said the 2027 budget had been carefully drawn up on the revenue side because of global uncertainty. She added that, despite these circumstances, it provides for wage and pension increases, as well as substantial funding for capital investment and the judiciary.

Tax revenue is projected to grow by 6.4%. On the spending side, the wage bill will increase by 6.6%, or 3.5 billion denars, while pensions will rise by 4.8%.

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Substantial funding has been earmarked for capital investment and development programs: 2 million euros to purchase ambulances, 1.7 billion denars for urban public transport buses, and 5.9 billion denars to support companies through the Ministry of Economy and Labor and the operational employment plan.

The budgets of justice and security institutions will also see significant increases. The judiciary is set to receive an additional 19%, while the Public Prosecutor’s Office will receive 9%; these allocations also include funding for 200 new jobs. Meanwhile, the defense budget reaches the target of 2% of GDP.

Dimitrieska-Koçoska stressed that increases to institutional budgets must be in line with the projected growth in tax revenue. She assured that, in accordance with the government program, tax rates will not change.