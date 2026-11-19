Tensions have reignited on “Dëshmorët e Kombit” boulevard, opposite the Prime Minister’s Office building, where law enforcement officers are preventing citizens from continuing the protest. Participants in the gathering have tried to break through the police cordon, while officers intervened with tear gas to disperse the assembled crowd.

After this intervention, some protesters showed health concerns and requested assistance. In a live link for News24, journalist Osman Stafa reported that a number of citizens had felt unwell, and at the scene they were given help with saline solution.

Të lidhura None found

The situation on the ground remains tense. Protesters are opposing the police intervention and are demanding to continue the gathering in front of the Prime Minister’s Office building.