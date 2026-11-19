After 173 days of uninterrupted protests in front of the Prime Minister’s Office in Tirana, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg expressed support for citizens opposing the government of Edi Rama. Through a video message broadcast from “Dëshmorët e Kombit” Boulevard, she stood alongside Albanian protesters and praised their resistance to corruption, environmental damage and state violence.

She also focused attention on protesters’ clashes with police forces, describing as unprecedented repression the way citizens exercising fundamental rights and freedoms are being treated. According to her, the resistance in Albania has attracted attention beyond its borders and protesters enjoy the support of the international community.

Të lidhura None found

“We are currently in Tirana, Albania, on the 173rd day of the uninterrupted protest during the Flamingo Revolution. The Albanian people have shown how resistance can be carried out against the destruction of nature, the selling of the country to imperialist powers, as well as against state violence and corruption. And all of this simply by exercising their fundamental rights and freedoms, including the right to protest. Protesters have faced unprecedented violence and repression from police and the state. The world stands in solidarity with the Flamingo Revolution and is closely watching everything that is happening,” Thunberg declared.