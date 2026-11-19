Diaspora in Tirana on November 28; citizen: let us mark the third November, Rama should leave voluntarily

A citizen who took part in the protest march in Tirana told News24 journalist Klevin Muka that the November 28 protest is expected to draw a large number of participants.

He explained that the protesters’ aim is not to close roads, but to disrupt normal traffic, while calling on citizens to join the upcoming protest in even larger numbers.

Të lidhura None found

“They don’t let us block roads, we are blocking traffic. Participation will be large. Albania has been liberated twice, let’s make this the third November. The more participants on November 28. Let this one leave without violence, leave on his own, without blood!” the citizen said.