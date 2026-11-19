Protest march in the capital demands Rama’s removal from power

Citizens gathered in protest have continued their march through the streets of Tirana.

After police did not grant permission to stay on “Dëshmorët e Kombit” boulevard, protest participants have dispersed onto various streets of the capital.

Të lidhura None found

During the march, protesters have raised their voices to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. They walk amid car traffic, while drivers honk their horns as a sign of solidarity with them.

According to citizens present, their protest is just and lawful, but authorities are obstructing it.

Law enforcement forces are enforcing the normative act approved by the government, which protesters view as illegal.