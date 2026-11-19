Today, four educational institutions in Tetovo became the target of explosive device alarms, but police checks showed that none of the threats were real.

The first bomb reports were received from the primary schools “Iliria,” “Marif” and “Jahja Kemal,” while a little later the alarm also included the secondary school “Kiril Pejçinoviq.”

Të lidhura None found

According to the Tetovo Department of Internal Affairs, the threats had come by email from different addresses, which were later deleted.

Students were temporarily evacuated from the buildings, but after the checks were completed, the learning process resumed without problems. Police authorities are continuing work to find out who is behind these threats.