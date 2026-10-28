Protest again on Thursday: justice sought for murdered women

Protest again on Thursday: justice sought for murdered women

The Collective for Feminist Thought and Action announced that the next protest will be held tomorrow, Thursday, at 16:00, in “Zahir Pajaziti” Square.

The organizers are calling for people to take part, stressing that they will gather once again to demand the justice Arlinda entrusted to them, as well as justice for all murdered women.

Të lidhura

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According to the announcement, protesters will take to the streets and block institutions, saying that the time has come for the state to be held accountable. They are calling on citizens to join them, whether they are at work, at home or in class, and are pledging to continue the protests until their demands are met.

The Collective is calling for organization and solidarity at the national level, for the safety and freedom of women who are alive, as well as justice for murdered women.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 21:17

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