Prosecutorial Council publishes reasons for Blerim Isufaj’s dismissal

The Kosovo Prosecutorial Council has published the decision concerning the dismissal of Blerim Isufaj from his position as Chief Prosecutor of the Special Prosecution Office, together with the reasons for the measure.

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The reasons listed in the document include mismanagement of the Special Prosecution Office, while the following circumstances are also mentioned: incompetence in exercising the function of chief prosecutor, failure to fulfill the duties of the position, and failure to meet performance standards.

According to the decision, performance was assessed in accordance with the law, and each of these circumstances, individually, constitutes grounds for removal from office under Article 22, paragraph 5, of Law No. 06/L-056 on the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council, as amended and supplemented by Law No. 08/L-249.

Blerim Isufaj was dismissed on October 2.

During the period when Vjosa Osmani was serving as the country’s president, she did not appoint Isufaj by decree to the position of Chief State Prosecutor.