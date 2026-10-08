Abdixhiku: A vote in the Assembly does not annul a judgment

The chairman of the Democratic League of Kosovo, Lumir Abdixhiku, reacted on Facebook to the latest developments regarding the initiative approved in the Assembly, bringing the LDK’s official position of October 5 back into focus.

According to Abdixhiku, not even 48 hours have passed and it has already been proven that the promise made to citizens cannot be fulfilled through a parliamentary vote.

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He said that the LDK had previously warned that amending an ordinary law cannot override the Constitution, the international obligations of the Republic of Kosovo or the legal basis on which the Specialist Chambers operate.

Abdixhiku stressed that, for the LDK, the war of the Kosovo Liberation Army is sacred. For this reason, he said, institutions must act responsibly, guarantee the rights of the accused and protect Kosovo’s interests.

In his reaction, he said that citizens had been deceived, as the initiative presented cannot produce the legal effect promised to them. Abdixhiku added that the LDK had made this position clear, but that instead of listening to its arguments, the party had been attacked and labeled as an opponent of the KLA.

He also criticized partisan clashes and political accusations, saying that they had replaced reason and that, after the noise of recent days died down, a people had been left deceived.

Abdixhiku recalled that on October 5, 2026, in the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo, the LDK had adopted the following official position:

Official position of the LDK, excerpt, October 5, 2026, Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo.

The LDK considers the war of the Kosovo Liberation Army sacred and, precisely for this reason, believes that every institutional action must serve justice, the protection of the rights of the accused and the interests of the Republic of Kosovo.

According to this position, families and citizens are owed honesty and cannot be promised that a vote in the Assembly is capable of overturning a judgment or replacing the legal battle.

The LDK emphasizes that the Specialist Chambers are based on a constitutional framework and on Kosovo’s international obligations. Consequently, amending an ordinary law does not abolish these obligations and cannot override the Constitution.

According to the LDK, merely approving amendments in the Assembly guarantees neither their implementation nor the result promised to citizens.

If the provisions are declared unconstitutional by the Specialist Chambers of the Constitutional Court, they may be annulled. For this reason, the initiative may not produce the claimed legal effect, while its political and international consequences may be borne by Kosovo.

For these reasons, the Democratic League of Kosovo declares that it cannot become part of this initiative. The party says it warned in time of its potential legal, political and international risks and called on the proposers and lawmakers to take these consequences seriously by acting in the interests of justice and the Republic of Kosovo.

The LDK links this position to its responsibility toward Kosovo, emphasizing that it does not want to deceive the people with initiatives that do not produce the promised legal effect, foster false hopes or exploit citizens’ pain and emotions for political gain.

According to the party, such sensitive matters require legal seriousness and coordination with Kosovo’s allies.

Pristina, October 5, 2026.