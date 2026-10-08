Houthis strike Riyadh again, ballistic missile headed toward main airport and flights cancelled

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was targeted again by Houthi rebels, while Saudi authorities said they had intercepted two missiles launched by the pro-Iranian militias.

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A Saudi source said fragments of the ballistic missiles fell onto one of the buildings in the Riyadh airport terminal.

According to witnesses and three people briefed on the incident, smoke was seen rising from a plane parked at the airport. The aircraft was believed to be empty at the time of the incident.

A Riyadh resident had earlier told the German news agency dpa that four consecutive explosions were heard in the capital.

The Houthi military spokesperson said the group’s armed forces had launched a ballistic missile toward King Khalid International Airport at midday and that it had hit the target. According to him, the attack caused “damage and disruption to air traffic.”

In a statement posted on X, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, Turki al-Maliki, said that two ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh by the “terrorist militia” had been intercepted and destroyed.

Saudi Arabia reported a day earlier that one person had been killed in an attack on Riyadh airport, while two others were killed in an attack on Abha airport in the southwest of the country.