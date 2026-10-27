Prosecution seeks detention of Arlinda Zekaj’s ex-husband

Prosecution seeks detention of Arlinda Zekaj’s ex-husband

The Basic Prosecution Office in Peja, through its General Department, has requested that the defendant J.S. be placed in pre-trial detention. He is suspected of committing the criminal offense of “Disregarding the Court,” as defined in the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo.

The incident is suspected to have occurred on October 25, 2026, at around 5:58 p.m., on Mon Dedushaj Street in the village of Vitomiricë, in the Municipality of Peja. According to the Prosecution, J.S. failed to comply with point I of the operative part of a ruling issued by the Basic Court in Peja on October 16, 2026.

Të lidhura

None found

The court ruling ordered the defendant not to use physical or psychological violence, obstruct the victim’s movement, or insult, harass or threaten her.

However, according to a statement from the Prosecution, he is suspected of again subjecting his wife, now deceased, A.Z., to psychological violence by making threatening remarks to her. He is also suspected of taking the clothes the victim had put in the washing machine and throwing them into the yard of the house.

The Prosecution considers that, through these actions, the defendant committed the criminal offense of “Disregarding the Court,” under Article 393, paragraph 1, of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo.

The request for pre-trial detention is expected to be heard later today at the Basic Court in Peja.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 10:46

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