Albulena Haxhiu welcomed with an official ceremony in North Macedonia

Albulena Haxhiu welcomed with an official ceremony in North Macedonia

The Speaker of the Kosovo Assembly, Albulena Haxhiu, has begun her official visit to North Macedonia. A state ceremony was organized to welcome her, hosted by her counterpart, the Speaker of the Assembly of North Macedonia, Afrim Gashi.

During the visit, Haxhiu will meet with President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, as well as with the mayors of municipalities with an Albanian majority.

Të lidhura

None found

Her program also includes a stop at the Museum of Contemporary Art.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 10:46

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