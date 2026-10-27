Police discover weapons and ammunition at home of suspect in Peja killing

During a search of the home of Albert Sylaj, suspected of killing Arlinda Zekaj, police found and seized weapons, ammunition and other items.

According to the police’s 24-hour report, the confiscated items included a hunting rifle, 153 cartridges, several magazines, weapon equipment, three knives, a bayonet, 115 shell casings and an axe.

Të lidhura None found

The competent authorities are continuing to investigate the case, while police have announced that the suspect remains at large.

Arlinda Zekaj’s funeral will be held today at 15:00 in Radac, Peja, her birthplace.