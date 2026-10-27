Police discover weapons and ammunition at home of suspect in Peja killing

Police discover weapons and ammunition at home of suspect in Peja killing

During a search of the home of Albert Sylaj, suspected of killing Arlinda Zekaj, police found and seized weapons, ammunition and other items.

According to the police’s 24-hour report, the confiscated items included a hunting rifle, 153 cartridges, several magazines, weapon equipment, three knives, a bayonet, 115 shell casings and an axe.

Të lidhura

None found

The competent authorities are continuing to investigate the case, while police have announced that the suspect remains at large.

Arlinda Zekaj’s funeral will be held today at 15:00 in Radac, Peja, her birthplace.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 10:45

Tags: , ,
Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku
Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama
Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas

Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas
€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget

€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget
After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj

After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj
Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident
Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October
Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison

Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison