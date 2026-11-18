Property declaration of minister Jeton Shasivari: an apartment in Tetovo and a vehicle owned by his spouse

Jeton Shasivari, Minister of Justice of North Macedonia, has submitted his property declaration form to the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption, listing a residential property in Tetovo, a car in his spouse’s name, and a bank account in denars.

According to the public property registry, the minister owns a real estate property in Tetovo with an area of 95 square meters, whose value has been declared at 5,850,000 denars. Ownership of this property is full (1/1) and it is registered entirely in his name, while it was acquired in 2007 through a sale and purchase contract and is used for residential purposes.

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In the movable property category, the declaration includes a Jeep Patriot vehicle, manufactured in 2010. This car is owned by the minister’s spouse and has a declared value of 492,000 denars. According to the data, the vehicle was purchased on 13 February 2019, also through a sale and purchase contract.

As for bank accounts and deposits, Shasivari has reported a personal transactional account in denars (MKD), while the source of the financial means is his salary.

Shasivari was appointed to head the Ministry of Justice in July 2026, after the government reshuffle.