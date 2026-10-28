Professor Lush Susaj’s forceful message: The day I’m not at the protest, you’ll know I’m dead; lecturers who stay away are eating the party’s sufllaqe

Professor Lush Susaj, who joins students at the protest every day, has said their victory over the dictatorship is very close.

In comments to News24, Susaj criticized the political class, saying that over the past 36 years it has forced young people to leave the country.

Të lidhura None found

“Today is a good day for Albania. We are very close to victory over the filthy dictatorship that is draining the life out of all of Albania. Look at how innocent and wonderful they are. These young people are Albania’s future. For these 36 years, these politicians have torn the heart out of the country; they are driving its youth away,” the professor said.

He also had a message for lecturers who are not joining the protest, saying they stay away because they serve the party.

“Those lecturers who don’t come out should eat the party’s sufllaqe and go to the party, but Albania’s youth are here. They should know that these young people are working for them and their children, too, and they must not dare threaten them to make them go to class.

Today I spoke with deans and a rector, so those cowards shouldn’t make excuses by saying, ‘The rector won’t let us.’ Neither the rector nor the dean is pressuring them. They’re scared. The rector isn’t telling you not to join the protest; they’re the ones who are scared,” Susaj said.

He said he would continue joining the young people at the protest every day: “The day you don’t see me at the students’ protest, you’ll know I’m dead. Come visit me at my grave.”