Jeton Sylaj appears before court in Peja as prosecution seeks detention for violating court order

Jeton Sylaj, the former husband of the late Arlinda Zekaj, appeared today before the Basic Court in Peja. The court is reviewing the prosecution’s request to remand him in custody, while the hearing is being held without the presence of the media.

The Basic Prosecution in Peja, through its General Department, has charged Sylaj with the criminal offense of “Disregard of the Court,” as provided for under Article 393, paragraph 1, of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo.

Të lidhura None found

According to the request for detention, the incident of which Sylaj is suspected took place on October 25, 2026, at around 5:58 p.m., on “Mon Dedushaj” Street in Vitomirica, Peja. The prosecution alleges that he failed to comply with a ruling issued by the Basic Court in Peja on October 16, 2026.

Under the court’s decision, Sylaj was prohibited from subjecting Arlinda to physical or psychological violence, restricting her movement, or insulting, harassing or threatening her.

However, according to the prosecution, he is suspected of continuing to subject her to psychological violence and addressing her with threatening language. It is also alleged that Sylaj took Arlinda’s clothes out of the washing machine and threw them into the yard of the house.

The case against Sylaj began in July 2026. According to documents obtained by Klan Kosova journalist Blerta Ahmeti, Arlinda Zekaj reported him for domestic violence and threats on July 10, 2026.

When appearing at the police station on July 14, Sylaj chose not to give a statement. On July 23, when questioned by a prosecutor in Peja, he admitted that he had made threatening remarks to Arlinda, saying that their 12-year-old son had been the reason.

“I admit that I committed the threat; I did it only because of my son,” Sylaj stated, according to the official record.

In his testimony, he said that they had separated about a year earlier, but that their legal divorce had not been finalized. According to him, this was because he lives in the United States while Arlinda lives in Kosovo. Sylaj also accused his former wife of taking his Kosovo passport.

Also on July 23, according to the police report, Sylaj took the boy to the Police Station in Peja, claiming that the minor wanted a protection order against his mother. After the child was interviewed in the presence of the Center for Social Work, a victims’ advocate and a psychologist, the duty prosecutor assessed that there were no elements of any criminal offense on the part of the mother.

The prosecution has determined that the threats against Arlinda meet the elements of the criminal offense of “Threat,” under Article 181 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo. They were described as serious and direct, and as capable of causing the victim fear and anxiety. Among the evidence collected is a CD containing video recordings in which the suspect can be heard using insults and threatening language.

Arlinda Zekaj was killed on October 25 after returning to her apartment in Vitomirica, Peja. Her former brother-in-law, Albert Sylaj, is suspected in connection with the killing. Police found and seized weapons, ammunition and other items at his home.

Arlinda’s approximately 12-year-old son is currently staying in a shelter in Kosovo. Her funeral has been announced for today at 3 p.m. in the village of Radac.

The incident has prompted widespread public and institutional reactions. On Monday, the Assembly of Kosovo approved, with 67 votes, a resolution concerning the protection of women and the prevention of gender-based violence.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti has given the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice 72 hours to take action in cases involving a high risk of domestic violence. Meanwhile, Arbërie Nagavci, head of Vetëvendosje’s Parliamentary Group, has initiated procedures to establish a Parliamentary Investigative Commission that will examine institutional actions and inaction in this case.

State Prosecutor General Zejnullah Gashi said that anyone who may have made mistakes while handling the case will be held accountable if violations are confirmed.

Following the hearing, the court’s decision on the request to remand Jeton Sylaj in custody is expected to become known.

The video below shows the moment Sylaj is taken into the courtroom, according to the footage released.