Pristina: Protest for justice after the killing of Arlinda Zekaj and against violence against women

Pristina: Protest for justice after the killing of Arlinda Zekaj and against violence against women

Citizens gathered in Pristina after the killing of Arlinda Zekaj to demand justice for her and oppose violence against women.

Protesters are calling on institutions and society not to treat violence against women as something ordinary. They are demanding that such cases be handled with seriousness, accountability and transparency.

Të lidhura

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Participants are calling for a thorough investigation into the case and for those responsible to be brought to justice. They are also urging the relevant institutions to take concrete steps to prevent violence and provide greater protection for women facing threats, violence or insecurity.

The killing of Arlinda Zekaj has renewed concerns about women’s safety and the need for institutions to respond to gender-based violence. The protest also serves as a call for greater awareness, underscoring that protecting women’s lives and dignity is a shared responsibility.

Citizens insist that justice must be served and that every case of violence against women must be investigated and followed by legal accountability.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 16:46

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