ISHP: 72 cases of West Nile fever in Macedonia, 12 deaths

ISHP: 72 cases of West Nile fever in Macedonia, 12 deaths

As of October 27, 72 cases of West Nile fever had been recorded in Macedonia, the Institute of Public Health announced. Laboratory confirmation was obtained for 67 of them, while the other five were classified as probable cases.

Of those affected, 53 were men, accounting for 73.6%, and 19 were women, or 26.4%. People over the age of 60 made up the largest share of cases: 59 people, corresponding to 81.9%. Seven patients were aged 50–59, two were 40–49, one was 30–39, and three were 20–29. Their average age was 66.5.

Të lidhura

None found

August saw the highest number of symptom onsets, with 39 cases, or 54.2%. Seventeen cases were reported in July, 12 in September, two in June, and one each in May and October.

All 70 patients who developed the neuroinvasive form of the disease were treated in hospital. Of these, 57 people, or 81.4%, were discharged; one patient was still receiving treatment, while 12 died. For patients who were discharged and those who died, the average hospital stay was 15 days./Telegrafi/


Shtuar 28.10.2026 16:45

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