Arlinda Zekaj’s family protests in Pristina, demanding justice and ministers’ resignations

Arlinda Zekaj’s family protests in Pristina, demanding justice and ministers’ resignations

A protest organized by the Collective for Feminist Thought and Action has begun in Pristina following the killing of Arlinda Zekaj. Protesters are calling for women’s lives and safety to be guaranteed in Kosovo.

Zekaj’s relatives have also joined the gathering. She was killed days ago in Vitomirica, Peja.

Të lidhura

None found

Some participants are protesting with tears in their eyes and holding signs. They are condemning domestic violence and calling on institutions to be held accountable, as well as demanding greater protection for women facing violence.

“Stop domestic violence,” reads one of the signs. The protesters are also calling for the resignation of Justice Minister Donika Gërvalla and Interior Minister Xhelal Sveçla.

The Collective for Feminist Thought and Action had called for a national revolt, demanding concrete measures to protect women and prevent further cases of violence ending in fatal consequences.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 16:46

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