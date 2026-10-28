Prishtina fined 10,000 euros for waste management, ministry warns of further penalties

The Ministry of Environment, Spatial Planning and Infrastructure (MMPH) has fined the Municipality of Prishtina a total of 10,000 euros for failing to comply with its legal obligations on waste management. Minister Fitore Pacolli said penalties had also been imposed on other municipalities and regional companies in response to the worsening waste situation in several parts of the country.

According to Pacolli, poor waste collection and management pose a threat to the environment and public health. She singled out the Municipality of Prishtina and the public company “Pastrimi” for criticism.

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“We are informing you about the emergency and long-term measures we have begun in response to the serious and unacceptable waste situation in many parts of the country. This situation poses a serious risk to the environment and continually threatens people’s health. Some municipalities are collecting waste properly, while others are failing to meet their legal responsibilities. Unfortunately, Prishtina is at the top of the list. As the capital, it has the largest population, but it is not only showing no willingness to carry out its duties; it is also mismanaging the public company ‘Pastrimi’. The government cannot remain passive in the face of an emergency, even though our powers in this area are limited. To protect public health, the ministry has carried out dozens of inspections and imposed strict oversight. We will not allow mismanagement at any level,” she said.

The minister said fines had also been imposed on the Municipality of Istog, as well as on regional waste companies in Prishtina, Peja and Deçan.

“In recent days, we have penalized those who have failed to meet their legal obligations. The Municipality of Prishtina has been issued two fines of 5,000 euros each, while the Municipality of Istog has received a fine of 5,000 euros. The regional company ‘Pastrimi’ in Prishtina has been fined 2,000 euros. The company ‘Ambienti’ in Peja has received two fines, one for 5,000 euros and the other for 2,000 euros, while ‘Higjiena’ in Deçan has been fined 2,000 euros. In addition to municipalities and public companies, we have also fined many residents who continue to dump waste in unauthorized places. Field inspections are frequent and are also carried out using drones and cameras. We urge everyone to take their waste to the legal landfill serving their region, which is open every Saturday,” Pacolli said.

She said waste management poses greater challenges in the northern municipalities. According to her, a site has been designated for a new landfill in the area, in cooperation with the European Union.

“The situation in the northern municipalities is more difficult. A site has been selected there, and with support through cooperation with the EU, a new landfill will be built,” she said.