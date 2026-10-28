Kurti: Reports on the Arlinda Zekaj case will be made public

At the eighth meeting of the Government of Kosovo, Prime Minister Albin Kurti spoke about the killing of Arlinda Zekaj in Vitomiricë, Peja, saying the case was linked to failures by the institutions responsible for security and justice.

Kurti said he had asked the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs for detailed reports, including information and shortcomings at every institutional level. He expects the documents to be submitted by tomorrow, before 18:00, and pledged to make them public.

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During his address, the prime minister also commented on the elections in Serbia. He called the Albanian Coalition’s result historic: it won 27,670 votes. He thanked the Albanian parties for joining forces. Kurti said the Government of Kosovo was ready to provide assistance to Albanians in Serbia.

Albin Kurti’s full address at the eighth meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kosovo:

Dear deputy prime ministers, ministers and deputy ministers,

Dear members of the government cabinet and media representatives,

Dear journalists,

Dear citizens,

Welcome to the eighth meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kosovo.

Today marks three days since the brutal killing of Arlinda Zekaj in Vitomiricë, Peja. She was killed outside her home by her brother-in-law. Last night, shortly before midnight, the suspect in the killing, who had been on the run, was also arrested.

Every killing is a serious crime, but a case is even more serious when it is clear that the institutions responsible for security and justice have failed at several levels. When warnings of such a killing go unanswered, the tragic outcome becomes predictable. This makes the situation all the more unforgivable.

After receiving the initial information, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Donika Gërvalla Schwarz, in her capacity as National Coordinator for protection from domestic violence, violence against women and gender-based violence, convened an urgent meeting with the relevant security and justice institutions at the central and local levels to obtain accurate information about the incident.

As prime minister, I have asked the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs for full reports on the case, including the records and failures at every institutional level. As we speak, 34 hours remain to prepare and submit them. I expect the reports tomorrow, before 18:00, and will share them with the public.

Dear citizens,

Justice has not always existed as a given. It became necessary to counter injustice, which emerged in an unequal world.

Justice should guarantee that the strong do not harm the weak because of their position. But in Kosovo, and perhaps elsewhere, it unfortunately does not always protect the weak; often, on the contrary, it has sided with the powerful. Justice in Kosovo remains crooked. We cannot expect otherwise when the scales of Justicia, the Lady of Justice, tip in favor of the rich and powerful, when one of her eyes is uncovered so she can see which way the scales should tilt. Then her sword does not strike crime and criminals, but falls upon the poor, the weak and the defenseless.

The Republic of Kosovo needs no further proof to understand that justice reform is a national emergency.

Esteemed members of the government cabinet,

Last Sunday, elections were held in Serbia, producing several historic results. The Albanian Coalition received 27,670 votes, the highest result for Albanians since 2000. This is 1,233 more votes than in 2020, when they won three seats. With the 35% increase in electoral coefficients for national minorities, the result translates to the equivalent of 37,354 votes.

Albanians are Serbia’s fourth-largest population minority, but ranked second in the number of votes and, together with the Hungarians, first in seats among national minority lists.

The Student List came first, Vučić’s coalition lost its parliamentary majority, while Dačić’s list failed to enter parliament. A quarter-century after Milošević and Šešelj were defeated at the beginning of the 21st century, their political successors, Vučić and Dačić, have also suffered defeat.

This strong result for Albanians came thanks to the unity of all forces. I thank the political entities there for their willingness to come together, despite their differences, around a cause of particular importance: a better, fairer and more dignified life for Albanians. This new chapter of shared responsibility must continue with strong advocacy for rights, demands for equality, opposition to discrimination and exploitation, and efforts to build a progressive life in their homeland.

Congratulations on the success. Kosovo and our government are always ready to help and respond to the needs of Albanians there.

Thank you. We will now continue with the agenda.