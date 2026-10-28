NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation begins official visit to Kosovo, Haxhiu thanks Alliance for liberation

NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation begins official visit to Kosovo, Haxhiu thanks Alliance for liberation

The official visit of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation to Kosovo began this Wednesday.

The delegation’s first meeting was with the Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo, Albulena Haxhiu, who welcomed its members.

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In her opening remarks, Haxhiu expressed the continuing gratitude of the people of Kosovo for NATO’s role in the liberation of the country.

She stressed that Kosovo would forever appreciate the assistance provided by the North Atlantic Alliance during the most difficult period in its history.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 10:01

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