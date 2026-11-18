MP Cara accuses Durrës Municipality of 30 million euros in abuses in two years, taxpayers’ water goes to Alabbar

During his speech in parliament, Democratic Party MP Igli Cara leveled strong accusations of large-scale abuses in Durrës Municipality.

Cara claimed that within just two years, abuses worth around €30 million have been committed in this municipality. According to him, even the water supply, whose costs are covered by Albanian taxpayers, has been handed over to Alabbar.

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The Democratic MP stressed that citizens have endured a lot from this government, but now the situation has reached a point where the prime minister has no other solution but to leave.

“30 million euros, not a small amount, have been abused in just two years by Durrës Municipality,” Cara declared.

He added that this figure is not negligible and that this is why Durrës is suffering from floods, rampant corruption and construction projects linked to Rama. Cara also mentioned the port, where Alabbar’s towers are being built, and stressed that the same person has also asked for the water supply.

All water costs are paid by Albanian citizens, but according to Cara, they have been transferred to Alabbar. He said that everything goes to Rama’s friends. The MP added that the people have endured the pain of young people leaving, successive scandals and broken promises, while accountability is endlessly postponed. According to him, patience has crossed every boundary of dignity and now he must leave.