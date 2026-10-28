Prime Minister Rama: Pensions will be doubled, here is when the law takes effect

On Wednesday, during a press conference, Prime Minister Edi Rama commented on the student protest and the acts of violence recorded during rallies in Tirana, focusing on the damage caused.

He described these acts as a form of “anti-humanity” that, he said, imposes the will of a few on the majority of citizens who want to live in peace.

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Rama also spoke about the 2027 budget, pension increases and the measures the government plans to take to ease the burden on families facing the cost of living.

The prime minister said economic growth had given the government the opportunity to double pension increases in the years ahead. He said he was aware of rising food and fuel prices.

Rama also announced that the 2027 budget would be submitted to Parliament and would exceed the €10 billion threshold for the first time.

According to him, public debt has also fallen to a historically low level.

Excerpts from Rama’s remarks:

“The economy has made it possible for pension increases to double in each subsequent year. This year’s increase will be doubled. I have said this to those who made the Flamingo protest such a grand event: I am aware of the rising cost of food and fuel.

Just three days ago, I told you that I would inform you about the new measures to ease the burden on ordinary families. Today, we are submitting the 2027 budget to Parliament; for the first time in history, it exceeds the €10 billion threshold. Public debt has also fallen to a historic low. All the figures and facts show that the economy is among the most dynamic in the region. Reaching the threshold of €30 billion in gross national output illustrates the optimistic outlook.

In the 2027 budget, we have planned a series of ambitious measures. The message is clear: more businesses, more companies, more investment, and more wealthy people in Albania. That is why we remain committed to fair taxation.”