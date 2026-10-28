Jeton Sylaj challenges pretrial detention as prosecution cites six criminal cases

Jeton Sylaj challenges pretrial detention as prosecution cites six criminal cases

The ruling by the Basic Court in Peja ordering Jeton Sylaj, the former husband of Arlinda Zekaj, held in pretrial detention contains new details. Zekaj was killed on October 25 in Vitomiricë, Peja.

Sylaj, who is suspected of the criminal offense of “Disobeying the court,” has opposed the prosecution’s request for pretrial detention. He said his 12-year-old son needs his care.

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“I have a 12-year-old child, and I don’t know where he is now. He needs my care,” Sylaj said at the hearing.

He also expressed regret over what happened and claimed he had tried to prevent the tragedy.

“I regret what happened; I tried to prevent it,” he was quoted as saying.

Prosecution says Arlinda had reported threats before the killing

According to the ruling, State Prosecutor Argzon Hasi requested that Sylaj be placed in pretrial detention, saying the legal requirements had been met.

The prosecutor said that, during an interview with the Domestic Violence Investigation Unit, Arlinda Zekaj had stated that her former husband had threatened her.

According to the victim’s statement, Sylaj allegedly told her: “I’ll break you, kill you—whatever you want.”


Shtuar 28.10.2026 14:30

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