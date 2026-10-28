Student revolt against the government/Rama: I will remain in office until the end of my contract with the citizens!

In a statement, Prime Minister Edi Rama once again addressed the student protests, saying he would remain in office until the final day of his term.

Rama stressed that he would not shirk his responsibilities and that the mandate entrusted to him by citizens did not mean he had to cater to those who claim to be students.

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“I am and will remain in office until the last day of my contract with the ordinary people of Albania, who entrusted me with this duty to do everything possible for this blessed country—not to cater to those who say ‘we are students’ and tear up paving stones,” Rama said.

Rama also spoke about the new Fiscal Package, saying that when he took office for a fourth term, he had promised that Albanians would benefit more from economic growth.

According to him, the volume of funds distributed and social services has increased every year.

“Dear fellow citizens, and all of you who have nothing to do with violence and reject it as a way of expressing dissatisfaction, as well as all of you who have continued to show your support and solidarity during these difficult days—not for me, but for the mission that cannot and must not be abandoned. I said when I took office for a fourth term that Albanians should get more from economic growth. Every year, we have increased the volume of funds distributed and social services. In this redistribution, pension increases will double each subsequent year. I am very aware of the growing pressure of the cost of living on ordinary families…” Rama said, among other things.