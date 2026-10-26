President Shiroka-Pula returns Law on the Specialist Chambers to the Assembly, gives reasons

President Shiroka-Pula returns Law on the Specialist Chambers to the Assembly, gives reasons

Kosovo President Justina Shiroka-Pula has decided to return the Law on the Specialist Chambers to the Assembly for reconsideration, also taking into account the request of the Parliamentary Group of the Democratic Party of Kosovo.

Her decision states that on October 22, 2026, she accepted the official proposal of the PDK Parliamentary Group, in its capacity as the law’s sponsor, to enable the Assembly to reconsider it.

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“On October 22, 2026, I accepted the official proposal of the Parliamentary Group of the Democratic Party of Kosovo, as the sponsor of the Law, to give the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo the opportunity to reconsider the Law,” the president said in her reasoning.

Shiroka-Pula also emphasized that, in making her decision, she took into consideration the Declaration of the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo on the judgment of the Specialist Chambers in The Hague against Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Jakup Krasniqi and Rexhep Selimi, adopted on September 28, 2026, under number 11De-001.

“In this context, I also took into consideration the Declaration of the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo on the judgment of the Specialist Chambers in The Hague against Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Jakup Krasniqi and Rexhep Selimi, dated September 28, 2026 (No. 11De-001), supporting the position expressed in it against any attempt to distort Kosovo’s historical truth, question the liberationist character of its war, or equate the people who fought for freedom and survival with the regime that oppressed them,” the decision states.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 16:47

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