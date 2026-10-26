Berisha calls for the immediate dismissal of officials responsible after the killing in Peja

Alliance MP Bekë Berisha has called for the immediate removal from office of all officials who form the institutional chain of responsibility for the case in Peja. His request includes the minister, the director of the Police, investigation officials in Peja and the state coordinator.

Speaking to reporters, Berisha said that concrete institutional measures must be taken and the relevant responsibilities established before the resolution is approved.

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He said the incident had caused great shock and concern, while insisting that the dismissals be carried out without delay for all those who dealt with the case. According to him, responsibility must begin with the minister and the director of the Police, continue with the investigation officials in Peja and include every other structure connected with such cases.

“We are horrified and concerned about what has happened. First, there should have been institutional measures and immediate dismissals throughout the chain of responsibility, including the state coordinator. Only after that can the resolution be voted on. This situation requires accountability, because the day on which it was announced that we would have to answer for our actions has now arrived. Therefore, there must first be immediate dismissals and accountability from the minister, the director of the Police, the investigation officials in Peja and everyone else connected with these cases. Afterwards, the resolution and other requests can be proceeded with. For the moment, my position is clear: there should have been dismissals,” Berisha said.