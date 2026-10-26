Shiroka-Pula congratulates two Albanian MPs on their victory in Serbia’s elections

Shiroka-Pula congratulates two Albanian MPs on their victory in Serbia’s elections

President Justina Shiroka-Pula has conveyed her congratulations to the Albanians of Preševo, Bujanovac and Medveđa after securing two seats in the Serbian Assembly. She described political unity, citizens’ support and joint engagement as decisive elements behind this success.

Her congratulations were addressed in particular to MPs Shaip Kamberi and Visar Mehmeti, while the result was described as a shared achievement of the Albanians of the Preševo Valley.

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Shiroka-Pula expressed her belief that the new mandate could pave the way for stronger political representation, better guarantees for the rights of Albanians, the promotion of economic development and the full preservation of national dignity.

“Shaip Kamberi and Visar Mehmeti, I warmly congratulate you on your victory. This result is a merit of yours and of all Albanians. I hope it will serve as a starting point for stronger representation, more effective protection of rights, economic development and full respect for national dignity. Preserve your unity throughout the mandate you have won, as unity is the source of true strength,” the president said in her message.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 16:46

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