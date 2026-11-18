The President of the Republic of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka Pula, held a meeting with the Ambassador of Hungary to Kosovo, Laszlo Dux. During the conversation, bilateral relations and opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

At this meeting, Shiroka Pula appreciated the good relations between Kosovo and Hungary and thanked for the continuous Hungarian support, which has been present since the time of the war, in the state-building process and in efforts for Kosovo’s international affirmation.

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She stressed that Hungary’s support remains important for Kosovo’s membership in the Council of Europe, for the progress of the European integration process, and for obtaining candidate country status in the European Union.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of the Agreement on Economic Cooperation between Kosovo and Hungary.

President Shiroka Pula underlined the necessity of holding the next meeting of the Joint Economic Commission, with the participation of business representatives as well, aiming to identify areas with potential and encourage new investments.