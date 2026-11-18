Military skills competition in Kosovo, with participation of nine American students from Norwich University

Last month, nine students from Norwich University in the United States stayed in Kosovo to take part in a military skills competition organized by the Defense Academy of Kosovo.

The news was announced by Norwich University’s Center for Peace and War through a Facebook post.

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According to the announcement, the young Americans competed alongside cadets from Kosovo, Turkey, Albania, Italy and Canada.

The goal of the competition was to test the participants’ military skills, while the activity also served as an opportunity for exchanging experiences and cooperation among cadets from different countries.

The participation of American students in this activity highlights international cooperation in the field of military education and preparation.