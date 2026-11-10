President Shiroka-Pula meets EULEX chief to discuss the rule of law

President Shiroka-Pula meets EULEX chief to discuss the rule of law

The President of the Republic of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka Pula, met today with Antero Lopes, head of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX).

A press statement said the discussion focused on strengthening law and order, the functioning of institutions and ensuring security for all citizens.

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During the meeting, Shiroka-Pula emphasized the commitment of the institutions of the Republic of Kosovo to the rule of law, the independence and professionalism of judicial institutions, and the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 17:01

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