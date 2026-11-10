Electoral reform, EU ambassador after meeting Gjiknuri and Bylykbashi: Time is limited, concrete results are needed

The European Union’s ambassador to Albania, Sofia Moreira de Sousa, met for the first time with Damian Gjiknuri and Oerd Bylykbashi, co-chairs of the Special Parliamentary Commission on Electoral Reform. The discussion focused on the commission’s very tight deadline, the scope and priorities of the reform, and the need for an inclusive process.

In her remarks after the meeting, the ambassador noted that not only the timing of the reform’s completion but also its quality matters. She said the OSCE/ODIHR recommendations have long been clear and that the work done together so far must produce concrete results.

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According to Moreira de Sousa, electoral reform is tied to public trust, fair competition and the integrity of elections. It is also part of Albania’s path toward the European Union.

The ambassador said these results are achievable if all sides show political will and engage in sincere dialogue, emphasizing the shared commitment of the political parties.