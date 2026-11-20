Kosovo President Justina Shiroka-Pula has received a congratulatory letter from Portuguese President António José Martins Seguro on the occasion of the start of her mandate.

On behalf of the Portuguese people and on his own behalf, President Seguro expressed his warmest congratulations, wishing her success in carrying out her presidential duties.

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In his letter, the Portuguese head of state also emphasized his hope that during the mandate of Kosovo’s new president, the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries will deepen even further.

He expressed his desire for the ties between Portugal and Kosovo to continue strengthening in the future.