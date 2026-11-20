Clash in the Investigative Committee during testimony on the Arlinda Zekaj case

During the session where Albulena Muja Bajraktari, director of Social Welfare in the Municipality of Peja, was testifying, tensions were recorded between her and MP Adelina Tërshani, a member of the Parliamentary Investigative Committee examining the circumstances of the murder of Arlinda Zekaj.

Tërshani asked her about how discussions regarding the need to increase capacities in the directorate she leads had taken place, expressing doubts that these topics had been addressed informally, outside official, protocoled request channels.

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The committee member further sought clarification on whether such discussions could have also occurred in spaces such as the café located inside the building.

“No, meetings are held in the meeting room,” said Muja Bajraktari.

At that moment, Tërshani intervened to make it clear to the director that her questions should not be interpreted as an attack on her personally.

“Please, do you know that I am not attacking you, I am just asking you,” she said.

On the other hand, the director responded that the question had seemed biased to her, insisting that discussions did not take place in the café, but in the meeting room.

“It seemed tendentious to me, because matters are not discussed in the café, it is the meeting room,” she emphasized.

This heated exchange of words took place within the framework of the Parliamentary Investigative Committee, which is investigating the responsibilities of institutions in the case of the murder of Arlinda Zekaj.

Separately, Arlinda Zekaj had sought urgent intervention from officials of the responsible institutions just three days before she was killed.