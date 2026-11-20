A powerful windstorm that swept through Tetovo last evening forced firefighter teams to carry out 15 different interventions, according to information provided by Avni Ameti, director of the Territorial Firefighting Unit.

In a statement to “TV21”, Ameti announced that the strong winds caused two fires, while damage was also recorded to building roofs, electricity poles, and some roads were blocked by falling objects.

Të lidhura None found

The official stressed that despite the severe situation, fortunately no one was injured during these events.