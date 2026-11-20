The number of people affected by flu and flu-like infections is rising in Macedonia, where 154 cases were reported in just one week, compared to 112 a week earlier. The latest data from the Institute of Public Health (ISHP) show that the highest concentration of cases is in Tetovo, Skopje, and Kumanovo.

Compared to the same week last year, when 117 cases were recorded, the number is now 31.6 percent higher.

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Although flu activity remains low, ISHP reports that the epidemiological threshold marking the start of the flu season has now been reached.

During the period November 9–15, 49 cases were reported in Tetovo, 38 in Skopje, and 19 in Kumanovo. By age, 102 patients were between 15 and 64 years old, 30 were children under 14, and 22 were people over 65.

Since the start of the season, a total of 609 cases have been recorded, while in the same period of the previous season the number was 571. In Tetovo alone, 198 cases have been reported so far.

Of the 64 samples submitted last week to the ISHP laboratory, four tested positive for influenza type A and three for coronavirus. Since the beginning of the season, the laboratory has confirmed 22 positive flu samples.

Meanwhile, the Clinic for Pulmonary Diseases in Kozle performs up to 150 examinations for respiratory diseases every day, while about fifty children are being treated in the hospital. The youngest admitted patient is a 40-day-old infant. Two children have confirmed flu, but neither has a severe clinical picture.

The director of the Kozle Clinic, Boshkovska, stated on November 19 that the hospitalized patients have pneumonia and obstructive bronchitis.