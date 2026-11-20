The value of the minimum trade union basket for November 2026 is 70,827 denars. Compared with October, when the value was 70,358 denars, this is an increase of 469 denars.

Families living in a rented 60-square-meter apartment need 86,202 denars a month to cover their expenses.

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Food and beverages are the largest item in the family budget, requiring 25,902 denars, or 36.6 percent of the full basket.

In the allocation of the minimum trade union basket, funds for other categories are: clothing and footwear 6,684 denars; rent, water, electricity and heating 6,379 denars; personal hygiene and household maintenance 2,704 denars; healthcare 1,201 denars; transport 5,105 denars; communications 3,677 denars; recreation and culture 6,592 denars; education 7,192 denars; restaurants and hotels 4,291 denars; and other goods and services 1,100 denars.

For families renting a 60-square-meter dwelling, expenses for rent, water, electricity and heating amount to 21,754 denars. When this amount is added, the November minimum trade union basket reaches 86,202 denars.