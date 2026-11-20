A powerful windstorm that hit Kosovo on Thursday evening left one person injured, caused considerable material damage and left several regions of the country without electricity.

The municipality of Ferizaj was among the hardest-hit areas, where power supply was cut at the request of police authorities due to the danger posed to residents. In this city, damage was recorded to businesses, public institutions and vehicles, while police confirmed that one person was injured.

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Kosovo Electricity Distribution Company (KEDS) announced that strong winds damaged energy infrastructure and caused faults in the network. Adlum Ramadani, the company’s spokesperson, said hundreds of crews have been sent to the field to repair the damage and restore electric service. He singled out Ferizaj, Gjilan, Prizren and Prishtina as the most problematic areas.

The capital also had visible consequences. In the Matiqan neighbourhood, several windows were torn from a building and fell onto a parked vehicle, damaging it. Meanwhile, in the Ulpiana neighbourhood, near the “Hasan Prishtina” elementary school, part of a building’s roof was torn off. Damage was also found in the Mati neighbourhood.

In the village of Krushë e Madhe in Rahovec, the wind damaged the roof of a commercial building, while pieces of it, including sheet metal, fell onto the Gjakova–Prizren road, creating a hazard for vehicles. Firefighters intervened to clear the road of debris.

Traffic problems also appeared on the Prishtina–Peja highway, where in the village of Vragoli the wind knocked down a lighting pole into the middle of the carriageway, stopping traffic for several minutes. In Prizren, in the Shadërvan area, winds overturned and broke tables and chairs at open-air restaurants.

The consequences of the bad weather were also felt in Kamenica, where in the village of Ruboc a resident’s two agricultural greenhouses with a total area of about 300 square meters collapsed. The damage also affected the agriculture sector, in addition to businesses and public infrastructure in other municipalities.

Power outages were also reported in parts of Lipjan, while network faults were identified in Prishtina, Gjilan, Prizren and Ferizaj. KEDS teams are working to identify and repair the breakdowns caused by the wind.

Kosovo Police called on citizens to limit unnecessary movement and to be especially careful on roads and in public spaces. In Ferizaj, police forces, together with municipal authorities and emergency services, intervened to remove obstacles and prevent further dangers.

Kosovo’s Hydrometeorological Institute had earlier warned of winds with speeds of 30 to 45 kilometers per hour, with even stronger gusts. Authorities asked citizens to report any emergency and to avoid staying near buildings, trees and other structures that could be damaged by the force of the wind.