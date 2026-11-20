Genoa airport in Italy shut down for two hours after drone alarm

On the evening of Thursday, November 19, the “Cristoforo Colombo” airport in Genoa, Italy suspended operations for approximately two hours following a report of possible drones in the airspace near the runway.

The flight suspension was imposed at 8:10 p.m., when authorities received reports that drones could be located both east and west of the runway, and for this reason the airspace around the airport was closed.

Të lidhura None found

This situation caused a temporary halt to air operations and flight delays. Among them was a plane bound for Rome, which remained stuck on the runway without receiving authorization for takeoff.

For safety reasons, passengers were disembarked from the aircraft and later returned on board, after the situation was reassessed by the relevant authorities.

After the necessary checks were carried out and ENAV confirmed the situation, the flight ban was lifted shortly after 10:00 p.m. The alarm proved to be false and the airport resumed its normal activity.