Pope Leo XIV: Wars cannot be justified in the name of God; peace is sacred

In a video message to participants in the international meeting “Unarmed and Disarming Peace,” held in Assisi, Italy, Pope Leo XIV called for dialogue and peace. He said the world must work to rebuild peace rather than prepare for new conflicts, and opposed any use of religion to justify war.

“Peace must be rebuilt everywhere; we must not prepare for more wars. God can never be used as a reason to fight. For believers, fighting in the name of religion is, in fact, an attack on religion itself. There is no such thing as a holy war; only peace is sacred,” the Pope said.

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He noted that at a time when a culture of force and power is gaining ground, the “spirit of Assisi” must be revived. In his view, this means rejecting the religious legitimization of war and supporting mediation and dialogue.

Pope Leo XIV described the “spirit of Assisi” as an experience of contemplation and a creative commitment to building a peaceful future.

“Peace must be restored as a shared ideal of peoples, a guiding star for our decisions, a measure that exposes injustice, and a horizon that unites all nations,” he stressed.

Commemorating the 40th anniversary of the historic 1986 meeting in Assisi, organized by Pope John Paul II, the Holy Father recalled that prayer is the first step toward peace.

He acknowledged that, in the face of the world’s powers, prayer may seem powerless, but added that it remains the humble strength of believers.

“We pray to God, the source of peace, to touch the hearts of those who desire war and terrorism. Let us not forget that our prayer is never in vain,” the Pope concluded.

His message was a call for shared responsibility, dialogue among peoples and religious faiths, and an ongoing commitment to building lasting peace.