Berisha opposes the fiscal package: Tax increases risk pushing thousands of businesses into bankruptcy

Sali Berisha criticized the new fiscal package, accusing Edi Rama of declaring war on businesses by raising taxes. In a video message on social media, he said the Democratic Party would repeal the package.

According to Berisha, the announced changes would raise the dividend tax from 8% to 15%, the corporate income tax from 15% to 17%, and lower the turnover threshold for VAT from 10 million to 5 million lek. He warned that this would also drive up prices for consumers.

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Berisha pledged that if the Democratic Party came to power, it would introduce a 10% flat tax, raise the VAT threshold to 15 million lek, and reduce VAT on food and basic goods to 6%.

Full video message:

Dear citizens,

Last night, without consulting any stakeholders or interest groups, the country’s padrino and Petrit Balluku at the finance ministry announced, in a deceitful and villainous move, that they would raise taxes on Albanian businesses by hundreds of millions of euros.

The announced plan includes doubling the dividend tax from 8% to 15%, raising the corporate income tax from 15% to 17%, and lowering the turnover threshold for VAT from 10 million to 5 million lek. In effect, these measures will push hundreds and thousands of businesses toward bankruptcy and destroy hundreds of thousands of jobs.

This measure comes at a time when, because of Edi Rama’s narco-state, the euro and the dollar have suffered the world’s steepest depreciation, at 35% each. As a result, the value of the country’s exports has fallen by just as much, industrial production has contracted by 15.3%, and exports have declined by 28%.

Tax increases will lead to more bankruptcies and push prices even higher for Albanians. When this money ends up in the pockets and bank accounts of a criminal organization, it is a monstrous act.

I promise Albanian citizens that the Democratic Party will repeal this package. We will introduce a 10% flat tax, raise the VAT payment threshold to 15 million lek, and lower VAT on food and basic goods to 6%.