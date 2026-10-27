Lavrov warns that the war in Ukraine could escalate and criticizes Europe’s goals for negotiations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the conflict in Ukraine would continue and could become even more intense, Russian news agencies reported.

Lavrov also commented on Tuesday’s phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of Finland and Norway. He said no new proposals concerning the conflict in Ukraine were presented during the conversation.

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Russia’s top diplomat claimed that European countries were seeking to take part in the negotiation process but had offered no new ideas for resolving the conflict.

The remarks come as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine remain a central issue in Russia’s relations with European countries.