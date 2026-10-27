Lavrov warns that the war in Ukraine could escalate and criticizes Europe’s goals for negotiations

Lavrov warns that the war in Ukraine could escalate and criticizes Europe’s goals for negotiations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the conflict in Ukraine would continue and could become even more intense, Russian news agencies reported.

Lavrov also commented on Tuesday’s phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of Finland and Norway. He said no new proposals concerning the conflict in Ukraine were presented during the conversation.

Të lidhura

None found

Russia’s top diplomat claimed that European countries were seeking to take part in the negotiation process but had offered no new ideas for resolving the conflict.

The remarks come as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine remain a central issue in Russia’s relations with European countries.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 18:17

Tags:
Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku
Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama
Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas

Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas
€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget

€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget
After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj

After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj
Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident
Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October
Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison

Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison