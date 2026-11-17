Pope Leo XIII said he has no plans at present to change the Catholic Church’s doctrine on allowing married priests.

In his first public remarks on the issue, he noted that the topic continues to cause divisions within the Catholic Church, which has around 1.4 billion faithful worldwide.

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During a flight to Rome after completing a 12-day tour of South America, the pope told reporters that his main aim now is to strengthen the Church’s unity globally.

He left open the possibility of married priests in the future, without ruling out continued discussion of the topic.

Whether priests should be allowed to marry has long been debated among Catholics, some of whom are calling for the Church’s current rules to be changed.