Abuse of office: Fredi Kokoneshi sentenced to 1 year in prison and barred from public office for 3 years; three others also found guilty

Fredi Kokoneshi, the former mayor of Divjakë, has been found guilty of the criminal offense of “abuse of office,” committed in collaboration with others, and sentenced to 1 year in prison. In addition to the prison sentence, the court has barred him from holding public office for 3 years.

According to the court’s ruling, Kokoneshi will begin serving his sentence only after the ruling becomes final. The final sentence of 1 year in prison was determined under Article 406 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

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Dorjan Spaho, Andi Bullari and Ledio Xharo were also sentenced in the same criminal case. They were accused of “abuse of office” in collaboration with others.

Dorjan Spaho was ultimately sentenced to 1 year in prison and barred from holding public office for 2 years. The initial ruling had sentenced him to 1 year and 6 months in prison, but the final sentence was reduced to 1 year under Article 406 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Andi Bullari will also serve 1 year in prison and be barred from holding public office for 2 years. Ledio Xharo received the same sentence: 1 year in prison and a 2-year ban on holding public office.

The sentences for the other three defendants will begin after the ruling becomes final. The costs of the investigation and trial proceedings will be borne jointly by the defendants.