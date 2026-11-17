Financial scandal in Paraguay: Former president moves from luxury detention to military prison

Former Paraguayan President Santiago Pena will be transferred to a military prison, where he will await the start of proceedings over the financial scandal linked to the collapse of Ueno Bank. He faces charges of breach of trust and mismanagement of funds for personal gain, which he has denied.

The transfer was ordered on November 16 by a judge, following controversy over the special conditions Pena had at the place where he had previously been held in pretrial detention.

Të lidhura None found

Reports by local media revealed that the former president had a private suite and personal gym inside the military facility. These privileges sparked widespread reaction, especially because the collapse of Ueno Bank led to the freezing of the accounts of nearly three million citizens.

After the reports were published, President Pedro Alliana dismissed the commander of the military facility.

Prosecutors suspect that Pena directed more than $850 million in public funds to Ueno Bank. In return, the bank’s executives granted loans on favorable terms to people connected to the financial institution.

The bank’s collapse caused a severe crisis: nearly three million bank accounts were frozen, and proceedings began to remove the former president from office.

Most citizens with small savings have received their money, but pension funds and major depositors are still waiting for their assets to be returned. Pena continues to declare his innocence and reject the charges, while he will remain in the military prison until the court proceedings take place.