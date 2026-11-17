The headquarters of opposition television station Sozcu TV and the media group that owns it, in Istanbul, was raided by Turkish police in the early hours of the morning.

Several people were detained during the operation, while a government-appointed judicial administrator was placed in charge of the media outlet.

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The media group itself announced the intervention in a post on the social media platform X, shortly before 05:00 local time. “Police searched the SÖZCÜ building following a court order. The police have sealed off the building,” the statement said.

In another announcement, the media outlet confirmed the appointment of the administrator and the arrests carried out during the operation. The authorities have yet to provide full details on the number of people detained or the reasons for the intervention.

The development comes around one month after a police operation at the headquarters of Halk TV, one of Turkey’s most-watched news channels. On that occasion, broadcasts were also suspended, an administrator was appointed, and 11 television employees were arrested.

The intervention against Sozcu TV is seen as part of a broader campaign of measures against media, political and trade union circles in the country.

Turkish journalists and opposition media outlets have repeatedly faced legal proceedings over allegations including defamation, insult, corruption and spreading fake news.

The latest raid has revived concerns about the state of media freedom and pressure on voices critical of the Turkish government.